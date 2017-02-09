BJP to ask a question a day to keep SP at bay

The BJP on Wednesday launched a campaign, ‘UP ke sawaal’, to target Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav over various issues by asking him one question every day till the end of the Assembly elections. (Representational Image) The BJP on Wednesday launched a campaign, ‘UP ke sawaal’, to target Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav over various issues by asking him one question every day till the end of the Assembly elections. (Representational Image)

The BJP on Wednesday launched a campaign, ‘UP ke sawaal’, to target Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav over various issues by asking him one question every day till the end of the Assembly elections. The party has also engaged a battery of Union ministers to raise these questions while elaborating on the work done by Narendra Modi government in UP over the past two-and-a-half years. BJP Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday started the campaign by questioning Akhilesh Yadav over the revenue loss for the state exchequer following alleged illegal mining in more than 30 districts during SP rule. Yogi further claimed the price of building materials had increased following illegal mining, but Akhilesh continues to keep former mining minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati in the Cabinet, and even fields him again in this election.

“To draw attention of people back towards such public related issues, BJP will ask one question every day on one such issue everyday. These questions will be asked during the media interaction by union ministers, party leaders and will later be circulated on social media too,” said BJP state general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak.

Party spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said the party has prepared more than 20 questions for the CM. Union Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to hold a press conference at the BJP state office on Thursday, while Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will ask a question in Lucknow on Friday.