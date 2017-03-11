Live updates

BJP should make Dalit or OBC the chief minister in Uttar Pradesh: Sakshi Maharaj

Maharaj said, "The state has 20-22 per cent Dalit and 27 per cent OBC. I think BJP should make somebody from Dalit or OBC community the chief minister."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 11, 2017 11:47 am
With the BJP moving towards a clear majority in Uttar Pradesh, specualations for the chief ministerial candidate of the biggest state is high. Will it be Keshav Prasad Maurya or Yogi Adityanath? Or Rajnath Singh will return to UP? Amid all the predictions, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj has given a new twist to all the theories by pitching for a Dalit or OBC face for the CM candidate. Talking to ANI after the initial trends, that suggested BJP govt in UP, Maharaj said, “The state has 20-22 per cent Dalit and 27 per cent OBC. I think BJP should make somebody from Dalit or OBC community the chief minister.”

Sakshi himself belongs to the Lodhi community which have been categorised as an Other Backward Class in Uttar Pradesh. Party spokesperson Aman Sinha, however, said that the chief minsiterial candidate will be decided by the party’s parliamentary board.

The BJP is all set for the government in Uttar Pradesh after 15 years. The party last ruled the state in alliance with the BSP after the 1996 elections.

