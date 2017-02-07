UP elections: BJP releases fourth list of candidates

Shobha Singh, whose husband is former Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) state president Munna Singh Chauhan, has got BJP ticket from Bikapur assembly constituency in Faizabad district. Her name figured in the fourth list of nine candidates released by BJP for UP Assembly elections on Monday.

The party has so far declared candidates on 380 seats so far.

Shobha Singh had joined BJP a few weeks earlier after Chauhan’s death who had lost election from the same seat in 2012 and also in a by-election in February 2016 when he had contested in alliance with the JD (U).

BJP has also given ticket to Sakaldiha MLA Sushil Singh from Syedraja constituency. Singh was elected MLA as Independent nominee from Sakaldiha in 2012 but supported BJP for five years and claimed himself to its MLA. Sushil is nephew of jailed MLC from Varanasi Brijesh Singh.

Other candidates declared today included seats of Ballia Nagar, Bairia, Mughalsarai, Sakaldiha, Bhadohi, Gyanpur and Marihan.