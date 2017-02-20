BJP reaching UP voters through ‘personalised letters’

In a bid to forge stronger ties with the electorates of the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has started sending them “personalised letters” to seek their support. The letters, which the saffron party calls “family voter slip” are duly signed by the candidate of the assembly constituency concerned in a bid to impart it a personalised touch. In all, 3.5 crore ‘personalised’ letters are being sent to the voters highlighting corruption and the government’s apathy towards farmers.

“The onus of sending the letter is on the sector and booth level workers,” said BJP spokesperson Harish Srivastava, adding the letter carries details of the voter ID card of the particular voter. The letters are being sent to each assembly constituency, around a week prior to the polling day. “To give a personalised touch, the letter is addressed to the head of the family. It also mentions the address of the voter,” Srivastava said.