Congress moves EC against Maurya over Ayodhya temple remark

The Congress on Wednesday approached the Election Commission demanding action against Uttar Pradesh BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya for his reported remarks that a Ram temple would be constructed in Ayodhya after the Assembly elections and that the BJP would come to power with a full majority.

In his complaint, Congress legal department secretary K C Mittal argued that Maurya had flouted the directions of the EC issued in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling that any appeal for votes on the ground of “religion, race, caste, community or language” amounted to “corrupt practice” under the election law provision.

“From the statement made by Maurya, it is absolutely clear that he, as president of UP BJP, flouted the instructions issued by the commission and the judgment of the Supreme Court which calls for stern action against him as also derecognition of BJP…,” the complaint said.