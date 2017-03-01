UP Assembly Elections 2017: Varanasi becomes BJP’s nerve centre for chalking out strategy for last two phases

The BJP has made Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi its hub for strategising and managing campaigns. (Representational Image) The BJP has made Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi its hub for strategising and managing campaigns. (Representational Image)

With just two more phases remaining of the elections — 89 constituencies will vote in 14 districts of eastern UP on March 4 and 8 — the BJP has made Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi its hub for strategising and managing campaigns. Several Union ministers and senior leaders are involved in the process, tasked with strengthening canvassing as well as quelling resentment among local leaders and workers over distribution of tickets.

The prime minister is scheduled to address public meetings in Jaunpur, Mirzapur and Varanasi on March 3, 4 and 5, respectively. In his constituency, the rally will be held on Varanasi-Jaunpur Road.

BJP national president Amit Shah is taking stock of the situation in this crucial constituency through regular visits to monitor campaigning. Over the past week, he attended election rallies in the day, but stayed in Varanasi for five nights, during which he met union ministers, party leaders to brainstorm on strategies for canvassing.

After addressing public meetings in assembly segments of eastern UP, Shah holds meetings with the party’s national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash, national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, national secretary Shrikant Sharma, state president Keshav Prasad Maurya and state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal. BJP’s national vice-president and state in-charge Om Mathur too met Shah in Varanasi last week.

On Monday, the BJP president visited the PM’s constituency office in Ravindrapuri, where he stayed for two hours and monitored the work. BJP’s Kashi region media in-charge Sanjay Bhardwaj said that Shah will take out a road show in Varanasi on March 6, the last day of canvassing. Sources said he will be camping in Varanasi till canvassing ends.

BJP leaders say this is the first time that the party has set up a new media centre near Chawka Ghat in Varanasi, where at least one Union minister is addressing mediapersons every day to highlight “achievements” of the Modi government, the party’s manifesto, and also targeting the Akhilesh government, its alliance with Congress, and the BSP. Moreover, the party has set up a war room at its headquarters in Kashi region of Gulab Bagh area, where party workers have been assigned the task of publicising party programmes through social media. A protocol cell has been formed to look after arrangements for union ministers visiting Varanasi, while a separate ‘Awas Vibhag’ (housing cell) has been formed to manage accommodation for visiting BJP leaders.

Over the past week, Union ministers who have visited Varanasi include Rajnath Singh, J P Nadda, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Kalraj Mishra, Uma Bharti, Ananth Kumar, Smriti Irani, Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Santosh Gangwar, Krishna Raj and Anupriya Patel.