BJP leader moves EC, demands BSP be barred from polls

A BJP leader has moved the Election Commission against BSP chief Mayawati, accusing her of seeking votes in the name of caste. Neeraj Shankar Saxena, a member of BJP’s state executive committee, on Monday filed a complaint with the EC, demanding that the BSP be barred from contesting polls because Mayawati had violated both a Supreme Court order and the EC’s guidelines by declaring the party’s candidates on the basis of caste.

In his complaint, Saxena stated that in a press conference, Mayawati had said that she had given tickets to 87 Dalits, 97 Muslims and 106 OBCs for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. She has also mentioned that 113 tickets have been given to people from upper castes, among which 66 are Brahmins and 36 are Kshatriyas, he alleged. “Mayawati during her press conference on December 24 and January 3 presented caste-wise details of ticket distribution clearly stating that her party has given tickets to how many Muslims, backwards, SCs and others,” said Saxena.

“Even in the past, they (BSP) have appealed to voters on communal lines. The BSP had printed almost one crore copies of a booklet with “Muslim samaj ka saccha hitaishi kaun?” as the title, and circulated them among the masses. The booklet is enclosed herewith. The same is being distributed in bulk after the declaration of UP polls as well,” alleged Saxena in his complaint, which he had submitted at the Chief Electoral Office in Lucknow on Saturday.

“The eighth paragraph on page 4 of the booklet states that ‘Mulayam Singh Yadav has given a statement that he ordered for opening fire in Ayodhya in 1990 only with a view to receive Muslims votes’. On page 6, the tenth paragraph states that ‘SP is intending to split Muslim votes so that a BJP government can be formed’. On the same page in paragraph 11, it has been stated that ‘SP had made promises to Muslims to grant reservations to them and release innocent Muslims from jail, but none of the promises have been fulfilled’. In paragraph 13 of page 8, it has been stated that when the first government under the leadership of Mayawati was formed in 1995, the minority welfare department was created and certificates were granted to Muslims granting OBC status. Further, it says that she also established the Urdu, Arbi and Farsi University in Lucknow and 99 madrasas were taken under grant…It states that the Muslim community was well-secured during BSP rule. All these statements are non-secular,” alleged Saxena in his complaint.

Saxena alleged that even after the Supreme Court ruled on January 2 that no appeal can be made to voters on the basis of religion, a day later, Mayawati in a press conference in New Delhi declared that her party has given 97 tickets to Muslims candidates. The BJP leader told The Indian Express that he has requested the EC that BSP be barred from continuing as a registered political party before the start of elections.