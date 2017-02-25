Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: BJP leader Kalraj Mishra calls Samajwadi Party ‘party of terrorists’

Union Minister Kalraj Mishra (right). (Express Photo) Union Minister Kalraj Mishra (right). (Express Photo)

Union minister for micro and small industries Kalraj Mishra today termed the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh as a “party of terrorists”. Speaking to reporters here, Mishra said, “Samajwadi Party is a party of terrorists, and this revelation came from (former) senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh himself”. He further said Singh had admitted that terrorists of Mumbai are being given asylum by SP leaders.

“The revelation made by Amar Singh would be investigated through a proper probe,” Mishra said. The union minister also claimed that expelled SP leader Singh had said the same people who had reportedly given asylum to terrorists, also had a hand in Muzaffarnagar riots.

Speaking to reporters Friday, the BJP leader had said, “SP leader Rajendra Chowdhary had termed PM Modi and Amit Shah as ‘Aatankwadi’ (terrorist), but the fact is that terrorism is patronised by these people (SP leaders). The terrorists involved in the bomb explosions in the country take shelter in the house of a prominent SP leader in Mumbai,” he said, adding Delhi Police has information of all such activities. Singh further alleged that a Pakistani spy was caught from the house of a man very close to a senior SP leader.

“All these things including the linkage of Bhopal unit of SIMI should be investigated, and I urge the PM to take immediate action against those people whose ‘janmakundalis’ (birth horoscopes) are with him,” Singh had said. Taking a jibe at BSP chief Mayawati for her apparent remarks on Modi, Mishra said, “I wonder when she started speaking in English. It is quite possible that she can converse in English, but so far no one has heard it”.

He also termed the Congress-SP alliance as an alliance of “psychologically defeated people”.