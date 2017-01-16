BJP leader booked for making ‘casteist’ remark on FB

A BJP leader has been booked for allegedly making a derogatory remark against a caste on social media in Shahjahanpur district on Saturday evening. Locals also staged a protest in Shahjahapur, demanding his arrest.

BJP’s Shahjahanpur district president, Rakesh Mishra said that the accused, Sushil Gupta (40), who was party general secretary of Shahjahanpur’s city area, has been expelled. Gajendra Singh, station house officer at Sadar Bazaar police station, said a complaint was filed against Gupta for making a remark which was allegedly posted on Facebook on January 11.

The police registered an FIR against Gupta on under the Information Technology (IT) Act and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), said Singh.