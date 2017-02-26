BJP has not even projected its CM candidate and talks about sweeping UP polls: Mayawati

BSP Chief Mayawati accused PM Modi for doing ‘politics of discrimination’ while addressing rally in Balia. (File Photo) BSP Chief Mayawati accused PM Modi for doing ‘politics of discrimination’ while addressing rally in Balia. (File Photo)

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday said the saffron party has not even projected its chief ministerial candidate and talks about winning the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. “How the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win the assembly polls when it has not even projected the name of their chief minister candidate,” Mayawati said while addressing rally in Ballia.

Reiterating her claim that BJP would end reservation system after coming in power, Mayawati said: “If BJP comes to power in Uttar Pradesh they will impose RSS agenda and end reservation. I got this information from reliable sources.” The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister further hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doing ‘politics of discrimination’.

Mayawati also cornered Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, accusing the Samajwadi Party of copying her policies. “The Samajwadi Party has copied various development schemes of the BSP by merely changing their names. An important policy is the Samajwadi Pension Yojana, which was originally called Maha Maya Gareeb Arthik Madad Yojana,” she sadi.

Elaborate arrangements are being put in place for Monday’s fifth phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. 51 constituencies spread over 11 districts in Terai and eastern part of the state, will go to polls in this phase. The districts are Balrampur, Gonda, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Shravasti, Siddharth Nagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Amethi and Sultanpur. Polling for Alapur Assembly seat was postponed till the 9th of next month following the death of a Samajwadi Party candidate