BJP grabs chance as Sheila Dikshit says her words twisted

Congress leader Sheila Dikshit. (File Photo) Congress leader Sheila Dikshit. (File Photo)

Latching on to a media report that quoted senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit as describing party vice-president Rahul Gandhi as “immature”, BJP chief Amit Shah Friday asked why Congress was forcing him on Uttar Pradesh. Joining the charge, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanked Dikshit for acknowledging the truth about Rahul.

Dikshit, on the other hand, alleged “mischievous interpretation” of her words.

“Mischievous interpretation of my words. #SaharaDiaries has been put to rest by Hon’ble SC. I was always ready for an enquiry. PM was not… Rahul has the sensitivity and concern of a mature leader. His words are those of a young, courageous and restless man. #DontTwistMyWords,” she said in a series of tweets.

On Friday, Dikshit was quoted by the Times of India as saying: “Rahul is still not mature as he is still in his forties and should be given more time.” She was also quoted as having raised questions over Congress’ decision to attack the Prime Minister on the issue of Sahara diaries, in which she was also named.

Shah, at a rally in Azamgarh, said: “Aaj maine unka ek statement padha ki Rahul baba abhi mature nahin hue hain, unko mature hone me thoda samay dijiye. Are Sheilaji, aapki baat to pura desh maanta hai. Wo mature nahin hain to UP par kyon thop rahin hain aap unko (I have read a statement of her saying that Rahul baba has not matured yet and that he should be given more time to become matured… If he is not mature, why are your forcing him upon Uttar Pradesh).”

He added: “Kya yeh prayogpuri hai, yahan seekhne ke liye kisi ko bhejna hai kya? (Is this a political laboratory or learning ground for someone).”

Noting that UP faces a plethora of problems, Shah said “men of steel” are needed to solve the same. “Problems of Uttar Pradesh can be solved only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Pradhan thanked Dikshit for acknowledging the truth. “It was delayed, but at least the acknowledgement has come. It was already known to the people of the country,” he said.

Referring to BJP’s good show in Odisha panchayat polls, he said the party scored big in areas including Kalahandi, which Rahul visited in the past. “Rahul Gandhi visited Kalahandi in 2008 and promised people that he would be their soldier in Delhi. The Congress ruled the country till 2014. He did nothing for them. He duped them. Now, the Congress has been decimated.”