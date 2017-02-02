BJP govt failed to fulfil ‘achche din’ promise in Budget: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav (Source: ANI_news/Twitter) Akhilesh Yadav (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has failed to fulfil its promise of ‘achche din’ in the Budget. Addressing an election rally here, he said the Narendra Modi government’s decision of demonetisation of high value Rs 1000/500 currency notes has affected the people from all section of the society, and also damaged the financial condition of the country.

“The BJP government at the Centre has failed to fulfil the promise and the people are facing ‘bure din’ (bad days) instead of ‘achche din’,” he said.

About the electoral alliance between Samajwadi Party and Congress, he said SP’s cycle (party symbol) will now gain momentum and alliance would get more than 300 seats in the Assembly polls.

Akhilesh also addressed poll rallies in Khatuli, Budhana and Kairana and made an appealed to support the alliance candidates for development of Uttar Pradesh.