BJP gives ticket to Dayashankar Singh’s wife Swati

The BJP on Monday announced that Swati Singh, state president of the party’s Mahila Morcha, will be contesting Assembly elections from Sarojini Nagar seat of Lucknow district.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Swati is the wife of former BJP leader Dayashankar Singh, who was removed from the post of state unit vice-president in July last year, and expelled for six years after he made controversial remarks about BSP chief Mayawati. A stranger to politics, she appeared on the scene after BSP leaders raised “obscene slogans” about Dayashankar’s daughter, sister and her while holding a protest in Lucknow.