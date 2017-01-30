BJP finds fodder in Mulayam’s remark, renews attack on ‘unbalanced’ SP-Congress alliance

The SP supremo asserted that he would not campaign for the alliance in the assembly elections. (PTI) The SP supremo asserted that he would not campaign for the alliance in the assembly elections. (PTI)

Jumping at the opportunity to tear into the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance especially after party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav rejected the coalition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asserted that the latter had only spoken the truth and called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to ‘explain’ the tie-up. “Mulayam has just said the truth, this is unbalanced alliance, question should be asked from Akhilesh Yadav as what is the reason behind the alliance with a party who has lost its grounds not only in state but in the entire country,” BJP leader Mahesh Sharma told ANI.

Sharma further took a jibe at the prolonged rift in the Yadav clan and said that the party is tarnishing the relation of a father-son and uncle-nephew, adding that the people of Uttar Pradesh would not fall into the trap of the drama. On Sunday Mulayam, in an exclusive interview to ANI, expressed his anger saying that he is against the SP-Congress alliance and adding that the party had the ability to win the elections on its own shoulders.

Mulayam, in an exclusive interview to ANI, expressed his anger saying that he is against the SP-Congress alliance and adding that the party had the ability to win the elections on its own shoulders.

“I am against the alliance formed between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. I will never acknowledge this alliance. The Congress was in power for so long, but it did not do anything for the development of the country. I will not campaign in this election,” Mulayam told ANI. The SP founder said that the alliance was unnecessary as the party has the capability to win the elections without any support.

“Our party has the capability to contest this election without any support. I am confident that it would have marked victory had it contested alone,” he added. Mulayam further blamed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for going against his wishes and jeopardising the chances of his own party members.

Uttar Pradesh will be voting for a new state assembly in a seven-phase election between February 11 and March 8. Out of the 403 assembly seats, Congress will be contesting in 105 seats and the Samajwadi Party will field its candidates in rest of the 298 seats.