BJP fields sitting MLAs to contest 4 seats in Kanpur

In the Muslim-majority Kanpur Cantonment area, Raghunandan Bhadauria, the sitting BJP MLA, has been given the party ticket. In the Muslim-majority Kanpur Cantonment area, Raghunandan Bhadauria, the sitting BJP MLA, has been given the party ticket.

Showing faith in them, BJP has decided to field its four sitting MLAs from Kanpur district. Kanpur district has 10 Assembly seats in its urban and rural areas. According to the list of candidates released by the BJP on Monday for the UP Assembly elections, sitting MLA Satish Mahana will again contest from Maharajpur.

Watch What Else is Making News



Mahana was a cabinet minister during BJP’s rule in UP from 1997 to 2003. He represented Kanpur Cantonment in 1991, 1993, 1996, 2002 and 2007 but had to contest from Maharajpur in 2012 following delimitation.

Salil Vishnoi, sitting MLA from Aryanagar and Satyadev Pachauri from Govindnagar Assembly seat would be contesting from their respective constituencies.

In the Muslim-majority Kanpur Cantonment area, Raghunandan Bhadauria, the sitting BJP MLA, has been given the party ticket.

However, unlike the other three, Bhadauria was first elected in 2012.

The seven-phase polls for the 403 seats are taking place in UP on February 11, 15, 19, 23, 27, March 4 and 8 in UP, which in terms of political implications is more important than all other four poll-bound states combined.