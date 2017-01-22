BJP fields Rajnath Singh’s son from Noida, Rita Bahuguna from Lucknow Cantt

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla Home Minister Rajnath Singh. PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla

The BJP on Sunday released its second list candidates for 155 seats in Uttar Pradesh giving Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh the ticket from Noida. Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who joined the BJP after resigning from Congress last year, will be party’s candidate from Lucknow Cantt while Siddharth Nath Singh will contest from Allahabad West. The party has fielded Garima Singh from Amethi.

The list was finalised at the meeting of BJP’s Central Election Committee chaired by party president Amit Shah. It was attended by Prime minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Finance minister Arun jaitley and other members of the committee.

Meanwhile, the ruling Samajwadi Party and Congress made their alliance official in Uttar Pradesh and vowed to defeat BJP. the SP will contest on 298 seats while Congress will field its candidates on 105 seats.

