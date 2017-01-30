BJP drives another wedge between Mulayam-Akhilesh, invokes ‘Ram Manohar Lohia’

Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav. Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav.

With Akhilesh Yadav making his first official public appearance with Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi post the alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned the Chief Minister if he was moving away from the thoughts and beliefs of Ram Manohar Lohia who served as an ideologue for the Samajwadi Party and had often spoken out against Indira Gandhi. Mulayam Singh Yadav was a staunch follower of Lohia. The first time he entered UP’s legislative Assembly was in 1967 on a ticket by Lohia’s party- the Samyukta Socialist Party.

“Samajwadi Party claims it works on the ideologies of Lohia ji who said many things against Indira Gandhi ji. Is Akhilesh moving away from his thoughts? Or is Congress accepting everything Lohia ji said,” BJP leader Nalin Kohli told ANI here.

Branding Mulayam’s recent rejection of the newly forged SP-Congress alliance as nothing but a ‘drama for power’, the BJP leader further said that the prolonged clan war in UP had nothing to do with the development of the people of the state.

“There is no answerability or accountability of the UP Government increasing the goonda raj and lawlessness there,” he added.

Taking a shot at Rahul for joining hands with Akhilesh, Kohli further said that the Congress had in the past describes UP as a ‘mess’ but seemed to have changed their minds rather quickly.

“Rahul Gandhi kept saying UP is a mess. Now does he want to increase the mess? Some of the biggest scams in the history of India have taken place under the Congress party and the Samajwadi Party is known for rampant corruption. Now the two are coming together only for power,” he stated.

Addressing his first press conference with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav yesterday, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi compared the alliance with the convergence of the rivers of Ganga and Yamuna that join at ‘sangam’ to form the river Saraswati.

“Our partnership is an answer. This in a way is a merger of Ganga and Yamuna; progress will be witnessed very soon. If we say it in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words, this is three ‘P’-prosperity, progress and peace,” he said.

Rahul further emphasized that his party’s alliance with Samajwadi Party for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections as “Uttar” (answer) to those playing anger and divisive politics in the country.

“Akhilesh and I don’t just have a political relationship, but also a personal one. Our alliance will truly help Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

However, earlier in the day, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav dropped a bomb by expressing his anger at the newly forged alliance and announcing his refusal to campaign in UP.

“I am against the alliance formed between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. I will never acknowledge this alliance. The Congress was in power for so long, but it did not do anything for the development of the country. I will not campaign in this election,” Mulayam told ANI.

He further blamed Akhilesh for going against his wishes and jeopardising the chances of his own party members.