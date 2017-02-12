BJP does not expect anything better from Rahul Gandhi: Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar after the meeting. (ANI) Prakash Javadekar after the meeting. (ANI)

The public spat between the ruling BJP and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi intensified with the former hitting back at the latter for his remarks against the Prime Minister, saying the Congress leader “behaves as per his standards” and that it did not expect anything better from him. With Congress mounting attack on Modi for his “raincoat jibe” at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul on Saturday took a swipe at the Prime Minister saying the PM was more interested in “peeping into bathrooms of the people” .

Addressing the media at the party headquarters here, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said: “Everybody behaves as per his standards and BJP does not expect anything better from the Congress leader.” Javadekar said the BJP was the only alternative in Uttar Pradesh and the party would win the Assembly elections with a big mandate. ens