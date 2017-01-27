BJP demands removal of Chief Secretary, DGP for fair polls in Uttar Pradesh

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (File Photo) Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (File Photo)

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer T Venkatesh and demanded removal of some senior officers, including the Chief Secretary and DGP, to ensure free and fair polls. “It is essential that police and administrative officials who have been working for the past five years as workers of the ruling party need to be removed from the all poll-related duty to ensure free and fair polls,” Naqvi told newspersons in Lucknow. He demanded immediate removal of those officials who have been working as agents of the ruling party, he said, adding that the complaint has been made on the basis of strong evidence.

The list of officials given by the BJP leader included the names of Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP and officials of around 24 districts, a party spokesman said. Naqvi lashed out at BJP’s political rivals saying that on one hand his party is fighting against corruption, while they were busy only in checking his party’s march towards full majority. He said while Congress has put up a “to-let” board, BSP has become the safe haven for the corrupt and musclemen.

UP BJP General Secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak had earlier said, the party also has details of officers whose kith and kin are contesting the elections mostly from the ruling Samajwadi Party while they were still holding important posts which can influence the elections.