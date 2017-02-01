BJP could not succeed in ‘achhe din’ promise: Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said the move has caused a lot of inconvenience to the people and many of them died and no one helped them. (Source: PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said the move has caused a lot of inconvenience to the people and many of them died and no one helped them. (Source: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the fourth budget of the Narendra Modi government has come but the BJP has still not succeeded in bringing “achhe din” as promised by the party. “The fourth budget of the BJP government has come but the party has still not succeeded in bringing ‘achhe din’,” Yadav said while addressing an election rally n Sambhal.

Watch What Else is Making News



Attacking BJP for demonetisation, Yadav said the move has caused a lot of inconvenience to the people and many of them died and no one helped them. “Our government had given compensation of Rs 2 lakh to each of those who died in queues for withdrawing their own money,” he said.

Claiming that his party’s alliance with Congress will get majority, Yadav said that he would form the government again and the alliance will get over 300 seats in the Assembly polls.