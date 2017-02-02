BJP convinces RLSP not to contest in Uttar Pradesh

Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP has dropped plans to contest in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. (File Photo) Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP has dropped plans to contest in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. (File Photo)

After Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP, Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP has dropped plans to contest in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP ally had decided to contest 80 seats but withdrew following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Worried about a division in NDA votes, BJP leaders including Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan had been in touch with Kushwaha. “The RLSP has decided not to contest polls in Uttar Pradesh at the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” RLSP general secretary Fazal Imam Mallick said. He quoted Kushwaha as saying the PM had assured taking the RLSP’s interests into consideration while requesting him not to field candidates in UP.

Some RLSP candidates had already filed their nominations, while the LJP’s UP units had held strategy meetings. Months earlier, an LJP delegation led by Paswan had met BJP chief Amit Shah seeking some seats for his party in UP. After declaring an intent to contest 150 seats, however, the LJP eventually withdrew on January 24.

Even after that, RLSP had insisted on contesting. Until he agreed to withdrew, Kushwaha’s argument had been that the LJP had been given a seat in Jharkhand in 2014, so RLSP should get seats in UP.