BJP, BSP dismiss alliance, see each other as part of it

Mayawati said, “Although the alliance is being publicised as one meant to stop the BJP from coming to power, it is not.” (File Photo) Mayawati said, “Although the alliance is being publicised as one meant to stop the BJP from coming to power, it is not.” (File Photo)

The BJP and the BSP dismissed the Congress-SP joint campaign in Lucknow Sunday, each accusing the other of being part of or behind the alliance. The BJP, which described Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav as two princes, called it an alliance between criminal and corrupt elements while BSP chief Mayawati called it unholy. “The way Rahulji praised Mayawati, it shows the BSP too is part of this alliance. But they will not be able to stop the BJP from forming a government,” said Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP state chief.

And Mayawati said, “Although the alliance is being publicised as one meant to stop the BJP from coming to power, it is not. It is an unholy alliance made at the behest of the BJP to stop the BSP from coming to power,” she said in a statement. She said the SP leadership is “in the grip of CBI” and “the tacit understanding between the BJP and SP is not hidden from anyone”.

Maurya, meanwhile said, “Dono shezaade nahi karenge poore vaade (The two princes will not fulfil their promises). They talked about so many things but did not say how they will develop the state. This is an alliance between criminal and corrupt elements.” He dismissed the roadshow: “There was no enthusiasm and no crowd to watch it. While Akhilesh Yadav was waving, Rahul kept looking at his mobile phone. It is unlikely that the two will be seen together again.”