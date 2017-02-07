BJP asks SP, Mayawati to clarify stand on no quota for OBC, Dalit quota at AMU

Lucknow : BSP supremo Mayawati addressing a press conference at her residence in Lucknow on Saturday. (PTI Photo) Lucknow : BSP supremo Mayawati addressing a press conference at her residence in Lucknow on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Responding to BSP chief Mayawati’s allegation that BJP would remove reservations if voted to power, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot on Monday asked the BSP and Samajwadi Party to spell out their stand on the issue of reservation of Other Backward Castes and Dalits in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Speaking to reporters at the BJP state headquarters in Lucknow, Gehlot attacked Mayawati on the issue and said that when she advocates for reservation for SCs in other sectors, why does she keep mum on the issue of reservation in AMU.

On reservation in other sectors, Gehlot said that BJP had always been in support of reservation to remove inequality and will maintain the same stand on the issue. BJP was aiming at removing social, economic and academic inequalities and bringing prosperity to all sections of society, he added.

“Aarakshan sambandhi pravidhanon ko vaidhanik sankat mein fasane ke liye BSP aur SP hi doshi hain” (BSP and SP are responsible for landing reservation related proposals inm trouble), said Gehlot.

Gehlot also said that SP, BSP and Congress exploited certain castes and communities as vote bank only and Mayawati believed that exploitation of Dalits will strengthen BSP’s vote base.

“For the same reason, Mayawati visited Una and Hyderabad, but she did not inquire about conditions of Dalits who faced harassment in UP during five years of SP rule,” he said.