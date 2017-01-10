BJP ally RLSP to go solo for UP polls

Minister of State for HRD Upendra Kushwaha. (File Photo) Minister of State for HRD Upendra Kushwaha. (File Photo)

Announcing its decision to fight the Uttar Assembly polls on its own, BJP ally RLSP, which is headed by Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, Tuesday finalised its candidates for over 75 seats. The Bihar-based party’s election committee met here to finalise its candidates and suggested it may contest more than 100 assembly seats in the politically crucial state.

The decision comes after BJP showed little inclination to rope in Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) in its alliance, which includes some small regional parties like Apna Dal for UP polls.

Meanwhile, BJP sources played down the decision, saying RLSP has negligible presence on the ground in UP and its alliance with the saffron party is confined to Bihar.

BJP noted that even Shiv Sena, one of its oldest allies, has been fighting elections in the state on its own. UP will go to elections in seven phases between February 11 and March 8, while the counting of votes will take place on March 11. The Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha consists of 403 assembly seats.