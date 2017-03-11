UP election results 2017: BJP, allies poised to make a clean sweep in Varanasi

Celebrations at the BJP State HQ in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Celebrations at the BJP State HQ in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The BJP and its allies appear poised to sweep all the five assembly segments which together form Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency as well as the three adjoining ones falling in the district. As per trends available till noon, the BJP is leading by a comfortable margin in all the three urban seats it had won in 2012 – Varanasi Cantt, Varanasi South and Varanasi North.

Modi had camped in his constituency for three days, held roadshows and addressed several rallies to reach out to voters in the district. The party is also heading towards victory in the predominantly rural Rohaniya, a seat where the party had polled less than 10 per cent votes five years ago. The party candidate here has established a comfortable lead of over 10,000 votes.

In Pindra, which falls under Machhlishahr Lok Sabha seat, the party has established a lead of more than 15,000 votes. The BJP’s allies Apna Dal (Soney Lal) and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party too have respectively established handsome leads in Sevapuri, which falls under Varanasi, and Ajagara, which comes under Chandauli.