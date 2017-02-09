In Dadri, Rajnath Singh talks of PoK strikes

THREE DAYS before it goes to polls, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh reached Dadri’s Bisara village, and urged voters to elect a party that has “sent a message to the world that India has become a strong nation”.(Source: ANI photo) THREE DAYS before it goes to polls, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh reached Dadri’s Bisara village, and urged voters to elect a party that has “sent a message to the world that India has become a strong nation”.(Source: ANI photo)

THREE DAYS before it goes to polls, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh reached Dadri’s Bisara village, and urged voters to elect a party that has “sent a message to the world that India has become a strong nation”. “You saw how our soldiers entered Pakistan and succeeded in eliminating terrorists there… Not just that, India’s intention has never been that of expansion but if someone enters the country, India can do anything. Bharat kisi ko chedta nahi hai lekin bharat ko koi chede toh Bharat chodta bhi nahi hai (India doesn’t bother anyone, but if someone bothers India then they aren’t spared),” Singh said.

Stressing on the importance of the state in the country’s politics, Singh told the gathering, “The people of this area have decided to give Tejpal Nagar a large number of votes and send him to the UP Assembly…UP is the country’s biggest state and it is UP which decides the condition and direction of the country. I am saying this because you know that in India’s Parliament, if UP had not given 73 out of 80 seats to BJP and its allies and sent them to the Parliament, then maybe the BJP would not have received a clear majority in Parliament and Narendra bhai Modi might not have become India’s PM. This was UP’s miracle that in such huge numbers, MPs were elected and we formed our government at the Centre.”

Stating that there is a lot of debate on what the government has done after two and a half years, Singh claimed that be it the government under Modi or Atal Bihari Vajpayee, not a single minister has faced any corruption charge. In an effort to reach out to voters, Singh made a poll pitch by bringing up Uri attacks and demonetisation.

Dadri lynching accused family miffed

In the absence of any reference to the Dadri lynching case in Rajnath Singh’s speech, family members of one of the accused alleged that their grievances were not addressed. Nirmala, the mother of an accused, said, “My son Ravin died in prison awaiting justice. Nothing has been done so far. They have come here now because they want votes.”