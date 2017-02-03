Back from UK, Sandeep seeks votes in former UP CM Kalyan dada’s name

Former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh. (File) Former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh. (File)

‘ASAL SE zyada sood pyara hota hai’; ‘arey bas yahi samjho ki Kalyan dada hi hain yeh’; ‘Dadaji ka muh dekh ke ab balak ko jitao’ — armed with slogans such as these and the popularity enjoyed by former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh, BJP is seeking votes for his grandson Sandeep Singh in Aligarh district.

Sandeep (25), contesting his first Assembly polls, will contest from Atrauli — Kalyan Singh’s traditional seat after he won it in 1967 as a Jana Sangh candidate. Since then, Kalyan — the current Rajasthan Governor — has won the seat 10 times.

Sandeep, who had returned to India last year after finishing his postgraduation in public relations from UK’s Leeds Beckett University, is now visiting villages in Atrauli, seeking votes in the name of his grandfather.

During his visit to Khadar’s Badhaipura village, Aligarh BJP Vyapaar Mandal president Kanchilal Varshaneya tells villagers — “Babuji ka pota hai… vote to dena hi hai (He is babuji’s grandson, you have to vote for him).” With Sandeep smiling with folded hands, Varshaneya whispers in his ears — “Pair chhoo lijiye inke (touch their feet).”

As soon as Sandeep touches the feet of a few village elders, Varshaneya shouts — ‘Arey ab to balak ko jitave se kou nai rok saktao (Now, nobody can stop this boy from winning).” Sandeep says he has already covered at least a dozen villages in Atrauli — around 30 km from his palatial house in Aligarh. While his father and Etah BJP MP Rajveer Singh accompanies him to some villages, his mother, Prem Lata Devi, is also leaving no stone unturned to make Kalyan’s grandson a familiar face with the villagers.

As Sandeep’s convoy — including a few BJP leaders, village heads, guards and cousins — reaches Aundakherda, he greets RLD’s Atrauli candidate Manoj Yadav. Soon, his supporters start raising slogas — ‘Arey jeetega bhai jeetega, dada ka pota jeetega, kamal ka phool hi jeetega’. The RLD supporters respond: ‘Sadak-paani pana hai to Manoj Bhaiya ko jitana hai’.

As his convoy moves on, it gives several villages in Badhaipura and Aundakherda a miss. “Yahan papaji kal ghoom gaye hain (My father visited these places yesterday),” Sandeep says.

Later on, it gives Dadaun village a miss too. A supporter explains — “This is a Yadav-dominated village and BJP won’t get votes here”. The convoy goes on to avoid Brahmin-dominated Khiri Mastipur village as well, fearing “strong opposition”. “Local BJP leader Rajesh Bharadwaj is from this village and people are angry as Sandeep has been fielded from the seat,” says a worker.

“He is a prince. Hence, he neither gets down from the car nor says anything. He only wants votes… I know he will never come back, like others,” says a youth in Nagla Bherda village, where Sandeep’s convoy could not enter, as the roads were full of potholes. Another villager adds: “Dadaji ko vote dena hai to dadaji hi chunav lad lete (If we are to vote for the grandfather, he should have contested).”

Sandeep, however, claims that numbers are in his favour in Atrauli. He hopes for a consolidation of his family’s traditional voters, including members of his caste Lodhi — an OBC community concentrated in the region. He says he feels the “pressure” of winning Atrauli, especially since his mother had won the seat in 2007 but lost it in the 2012 polls. SP had won Atrauli for the first time in 2012 and its sitting MLA Viresh Yadav is again in the fray.

“People tell me I have to work like my grandfather. He had served them a lot as the Atrauli MLA. I am getting a lot of love and I will never let them down,” Sandeep says while dismissing criticism that BJP has given tickets to the relatives of its leaders.