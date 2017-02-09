Ram bhakts did whatever happened in Ayodhya: Adityanath

Bhartiya janta Party MP from Gorakhpur Yogi Aditya Nath on way to hold a press conference at state BJP head office in Lucknow on wednesday.Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 08.02.2017 Bhartiya janta Party MP from Gorakhpur Yogi Aditya Nath on way to hold a press conference at state BJP head office in Lucknow on wednesday.Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 08.02.2017

BJP MP Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said “Ram bhakts did whatever happened in Ayodhya” and “whatever happens in the future, will also be done by them”. “Ram bhakts did whatever has happened in Ayodhya… In future whatever will be done, it will be done by Ram bhakts…,” the party MP from Gorakhpur told mediapersons at BJP state headquarters in Lucknow without elaborating. He was answering questions related to the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. The BJP, in its manifesto, has said the Ram temple issue will be settled as per law and under provisions of the Constitution.

Claiming that exodus of Hindus from western UP is an issue, Adityanath said the region could turn into another Kashmir if the SP government returned to power. “BJP was raising such issues in public interest and not to polarise voters ahead of elections… These issues were raised in the past and would be raised again after elections… The situation is worrisome in western UP… people complain that they feel unsafe and their problems are not being redressed by local authorities,” he added.

“The way exodus has occurred in Kairana, Kandhala and over two dozen other towns and villages in western UP, it is alarming. If a government that nurtures appeasement continues in UP, there will be no delay in this place becoming another Kashmir… Expecting security and an atmosphere of safety is meaningless from the current government, which had initiated the process to withdraw cases against anti-national elements, responsible for terror incidents in UP,” said Adityanath.

He added: “A serious problem of exodus has arisen in sensitive areas of western UP because of communal violence… people were feeling insecure because of hooligans, mafia and their gangs, who are being sheltered by the state government. Only BJP has promised to take stern action against such anarchy… to prevent exodus and to form anti-romeo squads for safety of women and closure of slaughter houses to save live stock.”

On triple talaq, Adityanath said a discussion on women empowerment should cater to all — from every caste and religion. “Because if one part of the body is weak, entire body gets affected,” he claimed, referring to BJP’s poll promise that it will take opinion of Muslim women on the issue and present the same before the Supreme Court.

On BJP’s poll promise of shutting down illegal and mechanised slaughter houses, Adityanath said: “Illegal slaughter houses cause pollution and were hurdles in livestock preservation… Export of meat to foreign countries will stop automatically when mechanised slaughter houses are shut.” The MP said the Modi government, in the last two-and-a-half years, has launched several schemes to benefit every citizen without giving importance or ignoring any particular caste or religion. “But it is unfortunate that still our government is called communal. Those who drafted every scheme and programme in the last 14 years in UP, giving priority to castes and communities, they call themselves secular. I feel there is a need to decide a criteria to decide what is secular and secularism in the state,” he added.