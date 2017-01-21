Athawale announces first list, says RPI contesting alone will help BJP

Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale in Lucknow on Friday. Vishal Srivastav Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale in Lucknow on Friday. Vishal Srivastav

WITH TALKS with the BJP on a possible alliance not materialising, Ramdas Athawale, national president of Republican Party of India (RPI) — BJP’s alliance partner in the Centre — on Friday released a list of 58 candidates for the UP elections. While these candidates will contest against BJP nominees, Athawale claimed that RPI contesting the polls will in the long run help BJP.

The MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment, Athawale has fielded candidates from Scheduled Castes, Brahmins and OBCs. “RPI has the support of Dalit votes… if my candidates cut BSP votes, then it will help BJP,” he said, adding that RPI was contesting Assembly polls in Punjab and Uttarakhand as well.

Among the 58 candidates, while only 10 are for western UP, the rest are from eastern and central parts of the state, where BJP focussed specifically this polls. RPI has also fielded candidates on four seats of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi. While BJP’s Jyotsana Srivastava is the sitting MLA from Varanasi Cantonment, the other three seats BJP had lost in the 2012 UP polls.

“A government of BJP-RPI alliance will be formed in UP after the elections… RPI contesting the polls will not affect the winning prospects of the BJP candidates… “RPI will support BJP and I will campaign for BJP candidates on seats from where RPI is not contesting… While I do not want to damage BJP votebank, I want RPI to grow in UP…,” he said.

“RPI wanted to forge an alliance with BJP but it was not possible because BJP had so many candidates… RPI may contest from around 150 seats in UP… Another list will be released soon,” he added.

RPI candidates will highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government and praise demonetisation, said Athawale. “The RPI manifesto will highlight how the SP government has failed to meet the promises it had made before the 2012 elections. If SP had done good work in the last five years, it did not need to ally with the Congress for the UP polls,” he added.