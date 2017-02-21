Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: At Uma Bharti’s rally, also present: Trump & Putin, Marx & Lenin

Uma Bharti. Uma Bharti.

IN the parched Babina constituency of Jhansi, Uma Bharti on Monday gave lessons on Marxism and Leninism at her election rally. The Minister for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation also invoked US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to explain to farmers from nearby villages as to why they must vote for the BJP.

Bharti had landed in Raksa village off the Jhansi-Kota highway in her chopper at 4.30 pm and addressed a gathering of about 1000 villagers from nearby areas.

The minister, who is influential in the region, spoke at length on what she called the Samajwadi Party’s failure on many fronts. She said it had failed to ensure law and order and alleged that the abysmal lack of infrastructure in Bundelkhand was because the state had not utilised Central funds. The BJP, she claimed, will “change the fortunes of the region” if it came to power.

Calling demonetisation a revolutionary idea, Bharti said: “One of the biggest economic revolutions in the world were brought about by Marx and Lenin. But their revolution was a bloody one. The one that PM Narendra Modi has brought through demonetisation is a bloodless economic revolution.”

She said black money had not been lost but had come into banks and those who had deposited it would be questioned on its source. “If they can’t explain, it will be seized. And then it will come to you,” she said.

Bharti said that if India had to progress, it would be through the UP and that world leaders were watching the elections. “This election is for development… to support Modi ji… UP is huge, parallel to a country. Trump and Putin are watching; that if India has to become a great power then UP should not be backward. If UP remains backward, then India can never be called a developed country,” she said urging the crowd to vote for the BJP.

Her references to Marx, Lenin, Trump and Putin left many flummoxed in the crowd.

“The BJP workers called me and I came,” said a villager. “Bhartiji is a big leader, she can quote shlokas. I don’t know who these two are (Marx and Lenin).”

Trump and Putin, too, struck few chords. A young man from Raksa, however, said, “I have seen Trump on TV, he is the president of America.”

But the crowd enthusiastically responded to Bharti’s promise of fixing law and order in the state and ending corruption within weeks of coming to power. “SP wale to sirf gundai karte hain yahan. (The SP’s members are goons.) This must end. I am voting for the BJP for this,” said Surajmal Rajput who had joined the rally from a nearby village.