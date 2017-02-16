Uttar Pradesh polls 2017: At Rahul rally, SP nominee withdraws for Punia’s son

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha MP P L Punia at a rally in Barabanki Wednesday. Express Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha MP P L Punia at a rally in Barabanki Wednesday. Express

AMID SP and Congress both putting up candidates on a few seats, the ruling party on Wednesday made its MLA and candidate Ram Gopal Rawat give up his nomination and extend support to Congress nominee Tanuj Punia in the presence of Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Barabanki.

Tanuj, son of Congress Rajya Sabha MP P L Punia, is contesting from Zaidpur in Barabanki. Rawat had won the seat in the 2012 state polls.

Sources said despite Congress declaring Tanuj as its candidate from the seat, Rawat had not withdrawn his nomination. He was reportedly warned of strict action by the SP leadership for continuing with his campaign.

Rawat, while sharing stage at the rally with the Congress vice-president on Wednesday, told the gathering: “I was made the SP candidate by Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2012 and ensured the party’s victory… I was again made the candidate by Akhileshji. But, after the alliance, Congress will contest from this seat… I could not withdraw my nomination at the last moment due to some mistake but would request you to vote for the Congress candidate this time.’

Addressing the crowd, Rahul requested Congress and SP workers to support each other.

Asking Congress workers to support their own as well as SP candidates from seats which Congress was not contesting, Rahul said: “We should together win at least 250 seats.”

Earlier, SP workers had avoided being part of several rallies held by the Congress, especially in areas where both parties are contesting.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on demonetisation, Rahul said: “Is chunao ka sabse zaruri message BJP aur RSS Ke liye… Aap jitni nafarat phailaoge… hum utni mohabaat phailayenge… Jitna aap todna chahoge… hum utna bhaichara phailayenge (An important message for BJP and RSS… The more hatred you spread… we would spread love… The more you divide… we would spread brotherhood).”

“Milke ladiye, ek saath khade ho jaiye… Akhilesh Yadav ko chief minister banaiye (Fight unitedly… make Akhilesh Yadav the chief minister),” he added.