At Muslim-dominated Matera: In land of Lord Ram and Raja Suheldev, don’t let 15 bhaijaans win, says BJP MP

Minutes before Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the venue of his rally in Bahraich on Thursday, BJP MP from Kaiserganj Brijbhushan Sharan Singh urged the gathering to ensure that none of the “15 bhaijaans” contesting in Devipatan division win.

During his speech, Singh made an appeal for BJP’s victory in the Assembly polls, which would “further increase the party’s majority in Rajya Sabha”, after which they would have a “Rashtrapati” (President) of “hamari vichardhara” (our ideology) so there would be “no hindrance in making laws”. He also said that a BJP-led government would be needed in state for building a Ram temple.

At the meeting held at a ground in Muslim-dominated Matera segment, Singh said 15 “bhaijaans” were contesting in Devipatan division, “the land of lord Ram and Raja Suheldev”.

Districts in Devipatan Mandal that will vote in the fifth phase on February 27 include Balrampur (4 seats), Gonda (7 seats), Bahraich (7 seats) and Shrawasti (2 seats).

The BJP MP read out a list of candidate names from 15 constituencies in Devipatan, which mentioned a BJP candidate and a Muslim candidate from another party. In Gonda Sadar, Singh’s son Prateek is contesting against BSP’s Mohammad Jaleel Khan.

“Bhaiyon .. aaj is Suheldev ki dharti par.. aaj is bhagwan Ram ki dharti par. 15-15 bhaijaan swayam chunav jeet kar ke jana chahte hain… Isliye main kehna chahta hoon.. hum kaun they.. kya ho gaye aur kya honge abhi..aao mil kar vicharein (Brothers, today, in the land of Suheldev and Lord Ram, 15 bhaijaans want to win elections…therefore we must introspect what we were, and what we will become),” said Singh.

He further said, “Vidhayak bana kar ke UP ke andar sarkar banayenge. Sarkar bante hi Rajya Sabha mein hamara bahumat ho jayega aur hamari vichardhara ka Rashtrapati bhi is desh mein ban jayega…Lok Sabha mein bahumat hai aur jab Rashtrapati bhi hamara ho jayega to kanoon banane mein der nahi lagegi.. jab chahenge wo machine band kar denge (After a BJP government is formed, we will have majority in Rajya Sabha and a president of our ideology, and there will be no delay in making law…we will shut down the machine whenever we want).”

The MP said that while the Supreme Court judgment was awaited, he could say that a temple will be built in Ayodhya, for which a BJP government in UP is required. “Adhikaron ke liye kranti ka bigul bajana hi hoga aur ab to meri peedhi ko kuch to lahu chukana hi hoga (For our rights, we will have to sound the bugle of revolution…my generation will have to do something),” he said.

Ending his speech with “Jai Shree Ram”, Singh said he was hopeful that “15 bhaijaans” would not be elected and all those seats would be won by BJP.

The BJP MP from adjacent Shrawasti, Daddan Mishra, in his address, said that the current election was a contest between two ideologies — “Bharat Mata ki jai” and “Afzal hum sharminda hain, tere qatil zinda hain”.

In Matera, sitting MLA Yaser Shah is the Samajwadi Party candidate and a minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government. BSP and AIMIM too have fielded Muslim candidates from the seat.