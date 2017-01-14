Ashok Pradhan joins BJP again; express great confidence in PM Modi, Amit Shah’s leadership

Ashok Pradhan was a minister in the Vajpayee government but later quit BJP. (File) Ashok Pradhan was a minister in the Vajpayee government but later quit BJP. (File)

Former Union Minister Ashok Pradhan, who was a minister in the Vajpayee government but later quit BJP, on Friday joined the saffron party in the presence of senior party leaders. Pradhan, who won on BJP ticket from Khurja constituency four times, had left the party to join Samajwadi Party ahead of Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and his reinduction is likely to boost the saffron prospects in parts of western Uttar Pradesh.

He termed his return to BJP as ‘ghar wapsi’ and alleged that SP and BSP have looted the state and only BJP is capable of developing it as he expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah’s leadership.

Pradhan joined the BJP in presence of his supporters and party’s national general secretary Arun Singh and Bhupendra Yadav in New Delhi.