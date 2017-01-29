Asaram’s son in fray from 2 seats in UP

Asaram Bapu’s son Narain Sai is set to contest UP polls from Lucknow Cantonment and Shivpuri constituencies in Varanasi.

Sai, at present lodged in a Surat jail in connection with three cases, including one of rape, will contest as a candidate of Ojaswi Party — reportedly established by him in 2011.

The party, contesting elections for the first time, has mentioned on its website that it has no links with Asaram Bapu, his ashrams and institutes and that it has been established with inspiration from Narain Sai.

“Ojaswi Party will contest 150 seats in UP and two in Punjab. We have already declared candidates for 12 seats in UP,” said party’s national general secretary Shiv Narayan Jangra.