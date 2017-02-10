UP Elections 2017: Aparna Yadav, Rita Bahuguna Joshi get notice for poll code violation

Aparna Yadav Aparna Yadav

The Lucknow District Election Office on Thursday issued notice to SP candidate from Lucknow Cantonment Aparna Yadav and BJP candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi on charges of violating the model of code of conduct.

While Aparna has been pulled up for canvassing in a college campus without obtaining permission from the district election office, Joshi was given notice for pasting a pamphlet at a house without the houseowner’s permission.

Watch What Else Is making News

The notice to Aparna has been sent to her residence, 5 Vikramaditya Marg, also the residence of her father-in-law and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. As per the notice, she had canvassed at Gurunanak PG College in Naka Hindola on Wednesday without informing the district administration or obtaining permission. Local police has submitted its reports regarding Aparna’s presence there.

“It is violation of model code of conduct. You are directed to submit your explanation within two days. If satisfactory reply is not received, further action would be taken against you for violation of MCC as per instructions of Election Commission of India,” read the notice, issued by returning officer Raj Kamal, who confirmed that the two notices had been issued.

The Returning Officer also sought an explanation from Joshi within two days, following a complaint from a Manak Nagar resident who alleged a pamphlet with Joshi’s photo had been pasted at his house without his permission. The house owner lodged his complaint with Manak Nagar police station. District election staff have removed the pamphlet.