Angry BJP workers try to take MP, district chief hostage in UP

When the local MP and district president reached there to pacify them, some agitated workers tried to tie them up with a rope. (Express Archive Photo/Representational) When the local MP and district president reached there to pacify them, some agitated workers tried to tie them up with a rope. (Express Archive Photo/Representational)

BJP workers in Faizabad, who have been protesting against the party’s decision to field Ved Prakash Gupta from Ayodhya, attempted to take hostage local MP Lallu Singh and district party president Awadesh Pandey when the two reached the BJP office on Wednesday to appeal to the party workers to end their dharna. The BJP workers have said Gupta is an “outsider” because he joined the BJP only a year ago. They said the party had ignored dedicated workers while selecting the candidate. Gupta had contested the 2012 Assembly polls from Ayodhya on a BSP ticket. In the 2002 polls, he contested from the same seat as a Samajwadi Party candidate.

After the announcement of Gupta’s candidature on January 22, local party workers torched effigies of BJP national vice-president and state in-charge Om Mathur, state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal and district chief Awadesh Pandey. In-charge of BJP’s Ayodhya assembly segment, Shobh Nath Verma, told The Indian Express that the party workers were staging a dharna at the party office on Wednesday in protest against Gupta’s candidature. They were demanding that a full-time worker be fielded by the party.

Watch what else is making news

“They were saying that there were winnable candidates within the party cadre and they should be given preference during distribution of tickets. When the local MP and district president reached there to pacify them, some agitated workers tried to tie them up with a rope. But some other workers intervened. Later, all the leaders spoke to each other calmly,” Verma said. Lallu Singh and Pandey were not available for comments. Faizabad is in Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh. The BJP’s regional president Mukut Bihair Verma said he did not have information about any such incident. “Such incidents are not possible in the BJP,” he said.

Wednesday also saw protest against nomination of “outsiders” at the BJP state headquarters in Lucknow. Waving placards and raising slogans, party activists demanded the change of candidates on three seats. As the protests continued, state BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya spoke to a few of these workers and tried to convince them to follow the party’s decision. Later, Maurya told mediapersons that some of those who recently left other parties to join the BJP have been given tickets because they have good chances to win the polls.