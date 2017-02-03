Amit Shah slams SP-Congress alliance, says shehzadas want to loot UP together

BJP president Amit Shah (File Photo) BJP president Amit Shah (File Photo)

BJP President Amit Shah on Friday slammed the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh while addressing a rally in Pilkhuwa, UP. Taking a dig at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Shah said two princes have come together in an alliance in UP, in which one has looted the country and the other has looted the state. “Now both want to loot UP together,” said the BJP leader.

He criticised the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, adding that the BJP government will try to return the illegally captured land allotted for the poor within 15 days. He further recalled one of the party’s poll promises in their manifesto where they have promised to waive off farmers’ loans along with the interest rates.

