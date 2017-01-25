Among Cong’s star campaigners: Gandhis, a mafia-turned-neta, a former BSP founder member

Congress Balrampur district president Anuj Kumar Singh justified the move. Congress Balrampur district president Anuj Kumar Singh justified the move.

ALONG WITH the three Gandhis and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, mafia-turned-politician Rizwan Zaheer and former BSP founder member Brijlal Khabri also finds mention in the list of 40 star campaigners, released by Congress on Tuesday for 73 seats which would go to polls in the first phase on February 11.

Others include former CMs Sushil Kumar Shinde, Bhupender Singh Hooda and Ashok Gehlot, former LS Speaker Meira Kumar and leaders such as Ahmed Patel, Kamal Nath, Sheila Dikshit, Raj Babbar and Ghulam Nabi Azad. The young faces include Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Nagma and Deepender Singh Hooda.

However, Zaheer and Khabri’s names have come as a surprise to many, especially with both joining Congress only four and three months ago, respectively.

Zaheer, a known party hopper, had joined Congress in September, 2016. A two-time SP MP in 1996 and 1999, he had left the party before the 2004 Lok Sabha polls, He went on to contest 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections as a BSP candidate from Shravasti but lost. In the 2014 polls, he contested as a Peace Party candidate but again lost. According to police records, Zaheer is a historysheeter of the Haraia police station in Balrampur district.

Congress Balrampur district president Anuj Kumar Singh justified the move. “Rizwan has an independent identity of his own and has influence on at least eight to 10 seats in and around Balrampur and Shravasti.”

Congress plans to make Khabri — who joined in October, 2016 — campaign in Dalit-dominated regions. Hailing from Jalaun district of Bundelkhand, he has been an MP from 1999 to 2004 and a Rajya Sabha member of BSP from 2008 to 2014. Khabri, who spent almost 30 years with BSP, said: “I had worked as BSP coordinator in many regions… Now, it would be my responsibility to let my cadre know only Congress can really empower them. I will tell them how BSP moved away from the movement of Bahujan and shifted its interest to Sarvajan.”

Bhagwati Chaudhary, state in-charge of the party’s SC department, said Khabri can make a difference among Dalits in and around Bundelkhand, where he has worked for years.