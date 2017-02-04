Amit Shah tears into ‘two shehzades’ over crime

Amit Shah in Meerut on Friday. PTI Amit Shah in Meerut on Friday. PTI

On Thursday evening, businessman Abhishek Verma, 22, was collecting payments for the day when four people barged into his office, snatched his gold chain and took away cash at gunpoint. As Abhishek and his father Sushil Verma tried to stop the men, they opened fire, leaving Abhishek dead and injuring four others. This incident, which took place in Meerut’s Brahmpuri area, found a mention in BJP chief Amit Shah’s speech in the city Friday.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party government in the state on the issue of law and order, Shah told the gathering, “In one month in this Meerut city, two murders and an attempt to murder has taken place. Only yesterday, an innocent man was shot dead. In Meerut market, 25-30 bullets were fired. Four businessmen were injured and a youth Abhishek, who had his whole life ahead of him, was murdered. Because of Abhishek’s murder, the whole of Uttar Pradesh is in a state of mourning.”

Taking a swipe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, Shah said: “I believe that at 3 pm today, these two shehzades, who are going to hold a press meet, will react to Abhishek’s killing. If they do not have an answer to Abhishek’s murder, I have come to appeal to the people of western UP that you give an answer on the voting day by pushing the lotus button and we will give you a UP which is free of goondagardi… Where traders are murdered in broad daylight, development cannot happen.”