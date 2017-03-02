Latest news

UP elections 2017 LIVE updates: Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath present at Gorakhpur roadshow

UP elections 2017: Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath are present at BJP's road show in Gorakhpur

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 2, 2017 2:40 pm

amit shah, amit shah road show, amit shah gorakhpur, amit shah gorakhpur rally, amit shah rally, uttar pradesh elections 2017, up elections 2017, amit shah gorakhpur rally, india news, up news BJP President Amit Shah and MP Yogi Adityanath at the Gorakhpur roadshow (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

BJP President Amit Shah will today address a road show in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur which will go to polls on March 04. BJP MP Yogi Adityanath is also present at the rally. Earlier on Thursday, Gorakhpur local administration removed BJP flags and posters from the roads as the Election Commission model code of conduct is in force and posters were on government property.

Live updates from Amit Shah’s road show

2.36 pm: Ab parivartan laaenge,UP mein kamal khilaenge” slogan is being played at Amit Shah’s Gorakhpur roadshow, reports news agency ANI.

 

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 02: Latest News