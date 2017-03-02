UP elections 2017 LIVE updates: Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath present at Gorakhpur roadshow

BJP President Amit Shah will today address a road show in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur which will go to polls on March 04. BJP MP Yogi Adityanath is also present at the rally. Earlier on Thursday, Gorakhpur local administration removed BJP flags and posters from the roads as the Election Commission model code of conduct is in force and posters were on government property.
Live updates from Amit Shah’s road show
2.36 pm: “Ab parivartan laaenge,UP mein kamal khilaenge” slogan is being played at Amit Shah’s Gorakhpur roadshow, reports news agency ANI.