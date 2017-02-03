Amit Shah promises anti-Romeo squad to protect girls

BJP president Amit Shah (File Photo) BJP president Amit Shah (File Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Friday reiterated to save girls from eve-teasers. Terming the eve-teasers as ‘Romeo’, Shah said, “In Uttar Pradesh, every college would be provided with the anti-Romeo squad. Our girls would be safeguarded. These anti-Romeo squad would allow the girls to study without fear in college campuses.”

Shah also lambasted the Akhilesh Yadav government over the alleged failure of law and order machinery in Uttar Pradesh. “The law and order machinery is so weak that they have no fear of anyone before casting their evil eyes on our girls. But believe me, if the BJP comes to power, we will safeguard the honour and chastity of our girls,” he said at the Meerut rally.