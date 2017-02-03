Amit Shah padyatra in Meerut today

BJP president Amit Shah (File Photo) BJP president Amit Shah (File Photo)

Aiming to consolidate BJP votes, party national president Amit Shah will go on a nearly two-hour-long foot march in Meerut on Friday, which will be followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally on Saturday. Shah will be in Meerut to lead a padyatra from Purani Chungi to Ghanta Ghar, where he will appeal to voters to support party candidates Laxmikant Bajpai (Meerut Nagar), Somendra Tomar (Meerut South) and Satyaprakash Agrawal (Meerut Cantonment). Shah will also address public meetings in Dhaulana, Ghaziabad and Khurja in Bulandshahr.

The move comes as the party looks to do well in communally-sensitive western UP and neighbouring areas, where 140 Assembly seats face polls on February 11 and 15.

“By moving on roads and making one-to-one contact with public, Shah’s ‘padyatra’ is aimed to mobilise the crowd ahead of PM’s rally, and at the same time send a reply to the joint roadshow of Akhilesh and Rahul in Agra,” said a BJP leader.

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to lead a roadshow in Agra, from Dayalbagh Engineering College to Chhipitola Chauraha, on Friday.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will also be in the state on Friday to address public meetings in Lakhimpur and Etawah, while Union Minister Kalraj Mishra will hold meetings in Firozabad, Mainpuri and Etah.

Union Minister of State Sanjeev Kumar Balyan will also address public meetings in Mathura, Anoopshahr and two other constituencies in Bulandshahr on Friday.