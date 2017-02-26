UP election 2017: Rapes have flourished under Akhilesh govt, alleges BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah. (Source: PTI Photo/File) BJP President Amit Shah. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

BJP President Amit Shah said Sunday that the game of politics between Samajwadi Party and Mayawati in Uttar Pradesh has ruined the state. While addressing a rally in Jaunpur which goes to polls on March 8, Shah said, “Uttar Pradesh mein SP aur BSP ke khel ne Uttar Pradesh ko barbaad kardia hai.” The party president also blamed Akhilesh-led government for the law and order problems in the state.

“Samajwadi Party ki nikammi sarkar ne UP ko hatya, loot aur balatkaaro ke maamle mein number one bana dia hai (The useless SP government has made turned the state into number one place for murder, loot and rapes),” he said. He also took a dig at Akhilesh’s election slogan saying the rape statistics are a result of his “karnaame” and not “kaam.”

“Har din 23 maata-behnon ka balatkaar hota hai. Yeh kaam nahi, Akhilesh ji ke kaarnaame bol rahe hain (Everyday 23 of our mothers and sisters are being raped. This is not work, these are his deeds),” the BJP president said.

Earlier in the day, Shah had said that he was confident of BJP’s win in the state.”Once the poll results are announced, it will signal the end of politics of appeasement, casteism and dynastic rule in the entire state,” he said. Adding that as soon as the BJP forms the government, it would ban all the slaughterhouses in the state, he said, “Instead of blood of cattle, there will be streams of milk and ghee flowing throughout the state.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd