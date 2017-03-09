Amar Singh ‘kicked out’ of Samajwadi Party, can’t win even at booth-level, says Ram Gopal Yadav

SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav. Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav. Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav

Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav on Thursday launched a stinging attack on expelled leader Amar Singh, saying he was “kicked out” of the party and claimed he cannot win even a single (polling) booth.

Yadav made these remarks while speaking to reporters very near to Singh who was also talking to some other journalists at the Parliament premises. But it is not clear whether Singh heard Yadav’s remarks.

Reacting to Yadav’s outburst, Singh said the comments show “the party’s culture”.

“Who is Amar Singh? Is he a person who can win or defeat someone even at booth-level? There are so many big people, but you (media) have time to speak to him (Singh). He has been expelled, not only expelled but thrown, kicked out of the party,” Yadav, a bitter critic of Singh, said.

Yadav was responding to a question posed to him on Singh’s statement that the BJP has an “edge over other parties, including the SP-Congress alliance” in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Asked about Yadav’s “thrown out, kicked” remarks, Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member, said, “That is their (SP’s) culture. He says I was kicked out. Now people of the state will kick them out (of power).”

The results of the assembly elections, held between February 11 and March 8, will be declared on March 11.

Singh, expelled from the Samajwadi Party in January, had last month said that he is looking for a “graceful opportunity” to join another party.

The Samajwadi Party went through a bitter power struggle between Mulayam and Akhilesh, with the latter taking the fight to the Election Commission and, ultimately, winning the battle and the party symbol.

Singh has been blamed by a section of the party leadership for creating fissures between Mulayam and Akhilesh.