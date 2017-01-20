Alliance plan in UP hits hurdle, SP list includes Congress seats

Congress leader Ajay Maken. (File photo) Congress leader Ajay Maken. (File photo)

Three days after the Samajwadi Party and Congress announced they would jointly fight the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the SP Friday announced its list of 208 candidates and shocked the Congress by fielding nominees in ten of its sitting seats. An angry Congress described the SP move as “unfortunate” and asked it to “honour” the agreement reached between them.

An indication that seat-sharing talks were not progressing well came Thursday night itself when the Congress did not even name the seats it would contest. Although UPCC president Raj Babbar left for Lucknow, Ghulam Nabi Azad, AICC general secretary in charge of UP, remained in Delhi, suggesting that the official announcement would not be made Friday. And then came the SP announcement.

The SP announced its candidates in Mathura, held by Congress legislature party leader Pradeep Mathur, Shamli, Bilaspur, Hapur, Khurja, Kidwai Nagar, Deoband, Gangoh, Swar and Syana. Bilaspur is held by AICC secretary Sanjay Kapoor. Besides, these ten seats, the SP has already announced Aparna Yadav, wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger son Prateek Yadav, as its candidate from the Lucknow Cantonment seat which was held earlier by Rita Bahuguna Joshi when she was in the Congress.

Incidentally, the SP candidate in Deoband is sitting Congress MLA Mavia Ali. Congress Hapur MLA Gajraj Singh told The Indian Express that the alliance seems to have broken. Other MLAs including Mathur said they were clueless and were waiting for a signal from the Congress high command.

Top Congress leaders held closed door meetings through the day and went into a huddle at the residence of Rahul Gandhi and then at the 10, Janpath residence of Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss and decide a Plan B. Addressing reporters at the AICC, senior Congress leader Ajay Maken said the alliance was concluded after talks between Azad and Akhilesh Yadav, the SP president. The “technical details agreed upon and concluded upon” in the talks “should be honoured”. He said the Congress would be able to say whether the alliance is on only after Azad has a discussion with Akhilesh.

Maken said the SP announcement of candidates in Congress-held seats after the alliance talks was “unfortunate”. “The seats which Congress party represents in the UP assembly, obviously we were expecting those seats,” he said. In Lucknow, there was chaos. Congress workers raised anti-Akhilesh Yadav slogans in the presence of Raj Babbar after the SP list was declared. SP leaders claimed that they were awaiting a “positive response from the Congress” over sharing of seats.

Pradeep Mathur even filed his nomination papers Friday for the Mathura seat and claimed he was the “joint candidate” of the Congress and SP. The SP has fielded Ashok Agrawal from Mathura. Mathur filed the nomination even before the Congress list. “I got the party symbol last night itself and decided to file my nomination today. Everything will be resolved soon,” Mathur told The Indian Express after filing his nomination papers.

The SP list put out Friday did not include 80 names which figured in the list put out by Mulayam Singh Yadav on December 28. These include 19 sitting MLAs. SP national vice president Kiranmoy Nanda told reporters that the SP wants an alliance with Congress but according to its own formula. He said the SP will field its own candidates on those seats where SP was number one or in the second position in 2012. If the alliance does materialise, then SP will withdraw its candidates from seats where the Congress has sitting MLAs. A positive response, he said, was awaited from the Congress. He said the SP could give 84-85 seats to Congress which includes 54 seats where Congress was either number one or in the number two position and SP was at third or fourth position in the 2012 assembly polls.

The SP will field its own candidate in Amethi because party leader Gayatri Prasad Prajapati had won there in 2012. The Congress wants to field its candidates on all seats of Amethi and Rae Bareli, Nanda said. Nanda said SP will release its poll manifesto on Monday and Akhilesh will start campaigning from next Thursday. The Akhilesh list includes uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav from Jaswant Nagar. Akhilesh has moved Rajya Sabha member Beni Prasad Verma’s son Rakesh from Ram Nagar to Kaiserganj. The Ram Nagar ticket has gone to sitting MLA and minister Arvind Singh Gope.

Reached for comments, Rakesh Verma said, “Ram Nagar is my native place and I will not contest from any other seat.” Cabinet minister Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam too have been handed SP tickets from Rampur and Swar respectively.

