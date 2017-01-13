Aligarh cops serve notice to 12-year-old for potential breach of peace during polls

The Aligarh police, in a routine exercise of identifying persons who could create a nuisance during the upcoming Assembly elections, have issued notice to a 12-year-old boy and asked him to appear before the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to explain his side on Friday. The boy’s name features in a list of 11,000 such suspects who are required to sign a surety bond assuring that they will do nothing to breach peace during the polls.

“I have no idea why I am being summoned. I have done nothing wrong,” said the boy, a class 8 student and resident of Mehfooznagar locality in Aligarh district.

Rajesh Kumar Pandey, SSP Aligarh, told The Indian Express, “It is an error. We have booked around 11,000 people in Aligarh ahead of elections. The boy’s name came up in our records because a minor had died of drowning in a pond and his parents had alleged that this boy had pushed their son. The boy, however, had come out clean in the matter.”

The boy has to be present himself before the SDM tomorrow, said Pandey.