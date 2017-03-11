Akhilesh Yadav: People may not have liked my Expressway and voted for Bullet train

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Gracefully accepting defeat in the Uttar Pradesh elections, chief minister Akhilesh Yadav congratulated the BJP for its landslide win but said that the Samajwadi party’s alliance with the Congress will continue. “We accept the verdict and wish all the best to the upcoming government in the state,” said the young leader. Yadav, whose development model was appreciated by man, on a lighter note said, “people may not have liked my Expressway and that is why they voted for Bullet train.”

On being asked about Mayawati’s allegations of BJP tampering with the EVMs, Yadav said,” If a question has been raised it should be probed. I will look into it at my level.”

BSP chief Mayawati, whose party received a major drubbing in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, alleged that the EVMs were tampered with in such a way that whichever button was pressed, the vote went to BJP.

Terming the results as “shocking”, she said the Election Commission should stop the counting and withhold results and hold fresh polls using traditional paper ballots.

As results and trends went in favour of the BJP in a big way, she called a press conference in a hurried manner and dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah to ask the poll panel to hold fresh elections in the state “if they have an iota of morality and honesty left in them”.

The BJP was heading to massive win in Uttar Pradesh as they are ahead in over 300 out of the 403 assembly seats.

