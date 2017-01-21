Akhilesh’s list drops 80 leaders named by Mulayam

Shivpal Yadav (File/PTI) Shivpal Yadav (File/PTI)

The list of 208 candidates released by Akhilesh Yadav on Friday does not feature 80 leaders who were given tickets by his father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav. Shivpal, however, has been fielded from Jaswantnagar in Etawah, the constituency reportedly sought for him by Mulayam.

In Etawah, Mulayam’s home district, Akhilesh has denied tickets to sitting MLAs including Raghuraj Singh Shakya from Etawah and Sukhdevi Verma from Barthana (reserved). Both are loyalists of Shivpal. In adjoining Auraiya district, Akhilesh has denied ticket to MLA from Bidhuna Pramod Kumar, who is also close to Shivpal. Akhilesh has instead fielded Dinesh Verma. Raghuraj, Sukhdevi and Pramod were on the list released by Mulayam on December 28 last year.

Akhilesh has also denied a ticket to Biswan MLA Rampal Yadav, who was on Mulayam’s list. Rampal was expelled from SP in April last year by Akhilesh on charges of indiscipline and irregularities.

While Shivpal had given a ticket to Abrar Ahmed Ansari from Naugawan Sadat, Akhilesh on Friday declared Jawed Abdi as the candidate from the seat. Shivpal had pushed away Abdi from the dais during SP’s silver jubilee celebrations on November 5 last year, when Abdi was raising slogans in support of Akhilesh.

While Mulayam had fielded Meena Rana from Deoband, Akhilesh announced sitting Congress MLA Mavia Ali as SP candidate. Mavia won the seat in a bypoll last year as the Congress nominee. While Shivpal expelled Ayodhya MLA Pawan Pandey from SP last year for allegedly misbehaving with MLC Ashu Malik, Akhilesh revoked his expulsion and declared him SP candidate from Ayodhya.