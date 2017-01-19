Akhilesh Yadav revokes expulsion of loyalists removed by Shivpal last year

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

SAMAJWADI PARTY national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday revoked the expulsion of his loyalists, including five MLCs, who were expelled by his uncle and then party state chief Shivpal Singh Yadav last year. Akhilesh, who had removed Shivpal from the post of the state SP president, on Wednesday also replaced the heads of the frontal organisations appointed earlier by his uncle.

MLCs Sanjay Lathar, Sunil Singh Yadav, Anand Bhadauriya, Arvind Pratap Singh and Udaiveer Singh, Mulayam Singh Yadav Youth Brigade national president Gaurav Dubey, youth brigade state president Mohd Ebaad, Yuvajan Sabha state president Brajesh Yadav and Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha state president Digvijay Singh Deo were reinstated by the new state SP chief Naresh Uttam Patel on Akhilkesh’s directives.

Akhilesh went on to appoint Brajesh Yadav as the Yuvjan Sabha state president, Pradeep Tiwari as the state Samajwadi Lohia Vahini chief, Mohd Ebaad as the state president of Mulayam Singh Yadav Youth Brigade and Digvijay Singh Deo as the state chief of Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha.

He also appointed Geeta Singh as the new state president of Samajwadi Mahila Sabha, Anand Agrawal as the state chief of Samajwadi Vyapar Sabha and Fida Hussain Ansari as new state president of Samajwadi Alpsankhyak Sabha.

Shivpal, a few weeks earlier, had appointed Abhishek Singh ‘Ashu’ as the state president of Yuvajan Sabha, Vijay Yadav as the state head of Lohia Vahini, Anil Verma as state chief of Mulayam Singh Yadav Youth Brigade and Lokesh Bhati as the state chief of Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha.

Shivpal had expelled these Akhilesh loyalists in September and October last year on charges of anti-party activities and making indecent remarks against Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Despite their expulsion from the party, they were frequent visitors to the CM’s residence and attended all public events of Akhilesh. As their entry to the SP state headquarters was prohibited after their expulsion, they had been working from the office of Janeshwar Mishra Trust, headed by Akhilesh.

Udaiveer was expelled after he wrote to Mulayam, alleging that Shivpal and other family members, were hatching a conspiracy against Akhilesh. Udaiveer had suggested in his letter that Mulayam should elevate Akhilesh as the SP national president.

The decision to expel Udaiveer was taken after a meeting of SP state executive committee called by Shivpal. Shivpal had expelled MLC Arvind Pratap, nephew of Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav, from the party, on similar charges.