Akhilesh Yadav enacted drama to divert attention from failures: Amit Shah

Taking a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday said he was enacting a “family drama” to divert the attention from his “failure” to govern the state. He alleged that the UP government has been involved in scams worth crores of rupees during last five years.

“Law and order has collapsed(in the state). They are acquiring land of every poor. Women are not safe. Infrastructure is not created. Farmers are in distress,” Shah said. “I want to tell Akhileshji that he cannot hide his illegal land acquisition, goonda mafia, corruption, corruption in mining, in the garb of family drama,” the BJP chief said.

“BJP is going to form government in Uttar Pradesh with two-third majority under the leadership of Narendra Modi,” he said. He also exuded confidence that his party will form governments in all the five poll-bound states with a clear majority.

“The elections are being held in five states – Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. I have come here to tell you that in all the five states, BJP will form the government with a clear majority,” Shah said in a public meeting in Vasco. The country gave clear mandate to BJP in 2014 due to which the party could form government at the Centre, he said.

“We have taken the opportunity to work for the progress of the country. The nation is marching ahead under the leadership of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi,” Shah said. Referring to the recent statement of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, the BJP President said recently he (Rahul Gandhi) was asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi what has he given to the country in last two and half years.

“Modiji will reply later, I am replying to you first. First of all we have given a prime minister who speaks,” he said.

“You had given a prime minister whose voice was never heard by the people. No one except you and your mother could hear his voice”, Shah said.

The BJP chief said the party has given a prime minister who is taking the country forward.

“Rahul Gandhi is asking what we did in last two and half years. Remember your UPA government which rained scams in ten years. Every month there was a scam. In ten year there were scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore,” he alleged.

“In last two and half years, I can say with pride that not even our opposition can accuse us for corruption. Not a single instance of corruption has happened. We have given transparent government,” Shah added.